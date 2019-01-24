We've got a cute little birdie on board! Moody Gardens recently welcomed the first penguin chick of the season with a public appearances and official weigh in. The newborn King Penguin is gray and fuzzy now, but he'll be full grown in just 10 months. Staff predict he'll be a part of the popular exhibit in no time.
Hello, new friend! Moody Gardens welcomes baby penguin with official weigh in
