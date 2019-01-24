Wig-wearing woman wanted after 6 banks robbed across Houston, investigators say

Posted 8:36 AM, January 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:17PM, January 24, 2019

The search continued Thursday for a woman accused of targeting at least six banks throughout the Houston area, according to local investigators. The suspect doesn't appear to be violent and disguises herself in vibrantly-colored wigs and large sunglasses. Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter has more.