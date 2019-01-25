Former Camper, CEO of ‘Camp For All’ chat about barrier-free camp where kids of all abilities come to discover life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Camp For All is a unique barrier-free camp experience that allows a kid to be a kid, no matter their obstacles.

Former camper and current staffer for Camp For All's "Camp Phever," Kenzie Richard along with CEO and President of Camp For All Pat Sorrells explained the meaning behind this awesome camp experience and why children of all abilities should join.

Kenzie suffers from Phenylketonuria, also called PKU. Phenylketonuria is a rare inherited disorder that causes an amino acid called phenylalanine to build up in the body. PKU is caused by a defect in the gene that helps create the enzyme needed to break down phenylalanine.

Camp For All is hosting a Mardi Gras-themed Masquerade Ball on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Post Oak Hotel to help fund campers facing challenging physical, medical or mental conditions.