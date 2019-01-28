A Florida county has reportedly become the first in the state to raise the minimum tobacco buying age to 21. Do you think Texas should do the same? Or is 21 to old...or maybe to you young?
A Florida county just raised the tobacco-buying age to 21…should Texas do the same?
-
3 children dead after becoming trapped in chest freezer outside Florida home
-
E-cigarette maker Altria take vape products off the market
-
How to evade the leading cause of death in the United States
-
Florida man arrested for having sex with miniature horse on multiple occasions, deputies say
-
How much should public school teachers get paid?
-
-
Hurricane Michael now ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Category 4 storm hours before landfall
-
Legislation filed to repeal STAAR test, but is that the best decision for students?
-
Florida fugitive’s arrest results in viral mug shot
-
Texas man arrested for plan to murder, rape, and eat girl
-
Judge gives mom 40 years in prison for kids’ ‘horrific’ deaths: People ‘take better care of their pets’
-
-
Houston considering ban on chewing tobacco for MLB players at Minute Maid
-
CW39 Houston Insiders Club Houston RV Show Sweepstakes
-
Michael demolishes houses in Florida’s Panhandle, and more destruction is emerging