More than 650 foreign-languages programs have been closed at U.S. colleges— that's within a three year period! Does being bilingual not matter anymore?
Do you think it’s important to be fluent in a second language?
-
Should students be allowed to use text speech, emojis in school?
-
Starbucks opens its first US sign language store in Washington, DC
-
Student stabs teacher during class at Georgia middle school
-
Toxic: Oxford Dictionaries sums up the mood of 2018 with word of the year
-
Mom screams with glee as police bust Florida drivers speeding by stopped school bus
-
-
Doctor accused of racism after criticizing patient for not speaking English
-
Petition calls on Disney to drop ‘Hakuna Matata’ trademark
-
AeroMexico offers discounts to Americans who have Mexican DNA
-
World’s first underwater hotel residence opens in Maldives
-
$1 home deal leaves Italian mayor ‘flabbergasted’ by response
-
-
Hackers accessed personal information of 30 million Facebook users
-
A Florida girl had her SAT result flagged. She says she didn’t cheat and hires famous lawyer.
-
Kindergartners surprise deaf custodian by signing ‘Happy Birthday’ song to him