🇺🇸 The Selective Service System is the USA's backup plan in case it needs to enact a mandatory draft. Currently, only men 18 to 25 are required to enroll...but there's been recent talks of expanding that requirement. Morning Dose discusses the question: Should women be required to sign up for the draft?
Should women be required to sign up for the military draft?
-
Hurricane Moms, Project Memorial team up to give victims HOPE after Harvey
-
Houston medium gives Morning Dose a psychic sneak peek into 2019
-
Santa gets paid what?! Here’s the salary of the busiest man in the North Pole
-
Pearland’s Bakfish Brewing Co. offering ‘beer for life’
-
Gillette drops powerful ad that’s dropping jaws— check out what Morning Dose viewers are saying about it!
-
-
Overcoming PTSD, tragedy through horse therapy at Trinity Reins Ranch
-
Coffee cocktails latest trend picking up hype at Houston bars— but here’s how you can have it at home!
-
No Oscars host? How long should celebrities be held accountable for inappropriate social media posts
-
Pull up, throw down! Enjoy food trucks, Ferris wheel and chill vibes at Houston’s newest beer garden
-
Local mother shares empowering story of her high-risk pregnancy in new book ‘Twin to Twin’
-
-
Jerry Springer talks on Morning Dose as iconic show wraps— but is it the end?
-
Local artist commissions tribute to Houston greats
-
Financial tips, resources for federal workers facing record-breaking government shutdown