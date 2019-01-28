Should women be required to sign up for the military draft?

🇺🇸 The Selective Service System is the USA's backup plan in case it needs to enact a mandatory draft. Currently, only men 18 to 25 are required to enroll...but there's been recent talks of expanding that requirement. Morning Dose discusses the question: Should women be required to sign up for the draft?