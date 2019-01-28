Tax season is here! Petry Law Firm shares tips to know before you file 

Ready or not— tax season is here! Morning Dose sits with Lucy Petry of Petry Law Firm in Houston. The tax attorney and CPA has been in the business for more than 18 years. She shares tips all taxpayers should know before filing. Petry also talks about an excellent resource for those with incomes of less than $55,000.