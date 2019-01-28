Ready or not— tax season is here! Morning Dose sits with Lucy Petry of Petry Law Firm in Houston. The tax attorney and CPA has been in the business for more than 18 years. She shares tips all taxpayers should know before filing. Petry also talks about an excellent resource for those with incomes of less than $55,000.
Tax season is here! Petry Law Firm shares tips to know before you file
-
Tis’ the season to bling! Robbins Brothers Houston shares diamond shopping tips
-
IRS won’t issue tax refunds during government shutdown
-
Your Santa Claus photos…gone wrong!
-
California proposes plan to tax text messages
-
California proposes a plan to tax text messages
-
-
Lashes that slay! Eyelashes by Dina joins Morning Dose with tips, advice for eyelash extensions
-
Financial tips, resources for federal workers facing record-breaking government shutdown
-
Here’s what you need to know: Houston prepares for upcoming arctic front
-
They’re back: Girl Scout cookie season begins this week
-
Exclusive: LD Dance Company performs on Morning Dose ahead of ‘Night in Brazil’ show
-
-
Coffee cocktails latest trend picking up hype at Houston bars— but here’s how you can have it at home!
-
TUTS ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on stage at Hobby Center— Morning Dose goes behind the scenes of this musical classic!
-
‘The Rustic’ finally opens in downtown Houston— bringing food, fun and Texas flare!