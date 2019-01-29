122 students miss class with flu-like symptoms at Louisiana school

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — More than one third of the 333 students enrolled at Ray St. Pierre Academy for Advanced Studies have gone home sick today with flu-like symptoms.

Fifteen students have been diagnosed with the flu so far, and 122 stayed home on January 29, according to Jefferson Parish School System officials.

The entire school was disinfected on Monday night after classes were dismissed, according to an email principal Londa Foster sent to parents.

Teachers have been instructed to help students with make-up assignments and tests once they have recovered.

Foster referred parents to the school system’s guidelines for preventing the spread of the flu, which include covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, washing your hands often, and avoiding contact with sick people.