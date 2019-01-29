5 officers injured during heroin bust in southeast Houston; two remain in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four of five officers injured during a heroin bust in southeast Houston remain hospitalized Tuesday afternoon, according to investigators.

Houston police confirmed about a dozen narcotics agents and six patrol officers were trying to serve a search warrant around 4:15 p.m. Monday to a residence on Hardy Lane when gunfire erupted.

Investigators went to the home after receiving a tip claiming heroin was being sold there.

When investigators breached the door to the house, either one or two of the suspects inside open fire. Another suspect retreated to a back room before coming back and firing at the officers again.

Four officers were reportedly hit.

The wounded officers were all taken to Memorial Hermann, where two remain in critical condition but stable after undergoing surgery later that night. The two others are OK and a fifth officer, who was shot in the shoulder, has already been released.

During a press conference, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo explained why the case agent in this particular investigation is a hero.

"This officer has been shot several times in the line of duty when most people would call it a day after being shot and surviving," Acevedo said. "This man is 54 years old. He's the case agent on this case and he was there on the front lines. If that doesn't tell you about the heart of the men and women we have the privilege to lead, I don't know what will."

Both Acevedo and Mayor Sylvester Turner requests the community's support and prayers as the officers continue to recover.