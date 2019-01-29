Americans have reached a 30-year low in fertility rates and aren't having enough children to sustain the population, according to the CDC.
CDC says U.S. has reached 30-year low in fertility rates
-
Drug overdoses, suicides cause drop in 2017 US life expectancy; CDC director calls it a ‘wakeup call’
-
Americans are now more likely to die from an opioid overdose than a car accident
-
David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy
-
Doctors’ son died 10 days before his flu shot appointment. Now, they want to save your child
-
CDC says don’t eat raw cookie dough (even though it’s delicious)
-
-
How to evade the leading cause of death in the United States
-
Woman accused of abandoning blind, deaf dog in Walmart parking lot
-
Cancer surpasses heart disease as leading cause of death in many US counties
-
Doctors question medical care given to migrant boy who died Christmas Eve
-
‘Emergency search’ for 3-year-old who went missing from grandmother’s home in NC
-
-
15 most dangerous jobs in the United States
-
Michigan town says ‘We’re not the Portland in Oregon’ after angry Facebook messages
-
One-third of US parents plan to skip flu shots for their kids this season