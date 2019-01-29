Although it's still only a small number of children, the CDC reports the percentage of U.S. children who did not receive any vaccines has quadrupled since 2001.
How do you feel about parents who don’t vaccinate their kids?
-
3 children dead after becoming trapped in chest freezer outside Florida home
-
Bride faces backlash for kicking out couple who brought kids to child-free wedding
-
Foul-mouthed Santa horrifies parents
-
One-third of US parents plan to skip flu shots for their kids this season
-
Judge gives mom 40 years in prison for kids’ ‘horrific’ deaths: People ‘take better care of their pets’
-
-
Video shows military dad’s homecoming surprise as children meet Santa
-
Ohio man’s handicap-accessible snow fort melts hearts
-
‘Sesame Street’ introduces homeless muppet
-
Bodycam footage shows awful living conditions in home of mother charged with neglect
-
Autism prevalence now 1 in 40 US kids, study estimates
-
-
CBP commissioner wants more help from Congress after 2nd migrant child dies in custody
-
Girl’s dad and soon-to-be stepdad pose with her before dance
-
Videos showing shelter staffers pushing, shoving migrant children under review for possible criminal charges