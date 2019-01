Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group of local high school students helped younger kids learn a little bit about being human over the weekend— and they did it through robots! Houston ISD's Worthing High School hosted its first robotics tournament, bringing in more than 300 middle school competitors.

During the challenge, participants had to operate their robots in timed exercises on a tech-playing field.

The purpose of the event was to teach the students inclusiveness, teamwork and innovation through robotics and technology.