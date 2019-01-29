There was an article in The New Yorker recently that talked about driver-less cars, and how they’re slowly making their way onto some roadways across the country. We live in a commuter city, so it got us wondering: how do you feel about driver-less cars on the roadways— safe or unsafe?
Self-driving cars making their way onto the roadways— safe or unsafe?
-
‘Part of your soul disappears…’ Police officer issues memorable warning to speeding teenager
-
Driver identified after returning to crash site of fatal hit-and-run in northeast Houston, police say
-
Videos shows Iowa State Trooper running from semi that hit patrol car
-
Mom sues Lyft, alleges driver took off with her 2 kids
-
Driver killed by concrete likely hurled from Tennessee bridge, police say
-
-
Venus Williams reaches settlement in wrongful death lawsuit over fatal car crash
-
Uber driver charged with kidnapping, kissing 15-year-old girl in Colorado
-
How to evade the leading cause of death in the United States
-
METRO considering 3-person carpool requirement in HOV lanes
-
Amazon delivery person watches his van roll into parked car, then drives away
-
-
‘It’s the PCP’: Man wearing only a towel arrested at shopping center
-
‘You’re gonna crash’: Video shows terrifying moment Uber passenger grabs wheel
-
Couple killed in crash on way to their wedding