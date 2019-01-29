Self-driving cars making their way onto the roadways— safe or unsafe?

There was an article in The New Yorker recently that talked about driver-less cars, and how they’re slowly making their way onto some roadways across the country. We live in a commuter city, so it got us wondering: how do you feel about driver-less cars on the roadways— safe or unsafe?