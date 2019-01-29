Stabbing death of pregnant Lyft driver prompts questions over rideshare weapons policies

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) — The stabbing death of a pregnant Lyft driver early Sunday in Tempe has prompted questions over rideshare companies’ weapons policies, and whether or not drivers are allowed to carry weapons when they are working.

Here’s a breakdown of both companies’ current policies on weapons:

Uber

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone has a safe and reliable ride. That’s why Uber prohibits riders and their guests, as well as driver and delivery partners, from carrying firearms of any kind while using our app.*

*To the extent permitted by applicable law.

Anyone who violates this policy may lose access to Uber.”

Lyft

“Lyft has a strict ‘No Weapons’ policy for all of its properties. This includes Lyft Hubs and service centers.

Our ‘No Weapons’ policy applies when you are doing business as a representative of Lyft, which includes times that you are driving for Lyft, as well as times that you are visiting a Lyft Hub.

This means that even in places where it is legal to carry a weapon, we ask that you do not carry a weapon on any Lyft property.

We approach this from a community perspective. It’s hard to know what someone else is or isn’t comfortable with. The mere presence of a weapon might make another community member distressed and fear for his or her own personal safety.

At a minimum, a ‘weapon’ includes any form of firearm. There are many items that could be considered weapons besides firearms, such as handguns, stun guns, explosives, knives, sling shots and tasers. Lyft reserves sole judgment on what else may constitute a ‘weapon.’ If you have any questions about whether various items could be considered a ‘weapon’ under this policy, please contact Lyft Support before bringing any questionable items onto Lyft property.”

ABC15 has reached out to both companies to find out if they’re considering updating their policies in light of the recent death. Uber confirmed they have a policy in place specific to firearms , but said, “We do not have a policy that prohibits things like pepper spray.” Lyft has not yet responded to our request for comment.

