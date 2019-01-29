Where’s Maggie? Getting Super Bowl ready at Jax Grill in Bellaire

Hope you're hungry for more than football because we've got some ultimate fan fare for you! Maggie brings her appetite to Jax Grill in Bellaire for a Super Bowl party preview with a line up wings, nachos, quesadillas, hot dogs and juicy burgers and more. Watch the above video to learn about the deal the restaurant will be offering this Super Bowl Sunday.
View this post on Instagram
🔍Where's Maggie? 🏈 It's almost GAME TIME! I was out at @jaxgrillhouston in Bellaire getting @atlsuperbowl53 ready. Check them out on Super Bowl Sunday and get 25% off of chicken wings & fajitas after 4pm. ✨✨ ✨✨ #maggieinthemornings #wheresmaggie #cw39 #superbowl #superbowl53 #superbowlsunday #superbowlparty #jaxgrill #chickenwings #fajitas #patriots #rams