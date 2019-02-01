Fitness Friday: ‘Be like Brady’ fit in your 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Super Bowl quarterback Tom Brady says he's fitter and faster in his 40s than he was in his 20s! He's the oldest player in NFL history to win the MVP award!

How does he stay so fit at 41 years old? Fitness and nutrition expert, Lindsey Day, shares his secrets with us for this Fitness Friday.

LINDSEY: Go long! But watch here and learn the secrets to aging gracefully and being a beast like Brady!

Brady has his own fitness and nutrition program called TB12.

He even sells the tools you need, which is essentially just a foam roller and resistance bands. His go for $260, although you could order the same tools online for $50. The things you can get away with when your name is Tom Brady!

Here is a sample workout Brady would do:

1- 25 reps of Squats into Upright Rows

2- 25 reps Chest Flies - You can purchase a door hook to loop the bands around.

3-25 reps Bent Over Raises

4-Finish with 30 seconds of footwork, like running in place as quickly as possible, or grapevines.

Rest 1 minute and repeat that circuit a total of 5 to 8 times.

Brady says this is all about PLIABILITY— a technique for lengthening and softening the muscles. Rather than throwing around heavy weights, use bands to improve flexibility and balance, and reduce risk of injury.

So yeah, do some band work, a few football snaps daily and you too can be like Brady!

Another huge component of the TB12 program is nutrition! These are all the things I recommend to my clients, so I'm definitely on board with Brady!

The diet is high in protein and vegetables. There is no refined sugar and no dairy.

Carbs come from sources like quinoa, fruits and veggies. Protein comes from lean meats like chicken and turkey. Healthy fats come from sources like avocados.

Hydration is essential. Take your body weight in pounds and divide it by 2. That's about how many ounces of water you should drink per day. Brady doesn't drink caffeine, but recommends the maximum daily amount does not exceed 200 mg.

