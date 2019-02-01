Founder of SeeHerWork shares how company helps save women lives everyday through workwear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Studies show that over 150 women dying each year from work related accidents -- nearly all of which could be prevented with properly fitting clothing and equipment.

Founder and CEO of SeeHerWork Jane Henry shares with morning dose viewers how her Houston-based company is suitable for women in non-traditional careers.

Like many residents in Houston, Jane saw her home destroyed during Hurricane Harvey. She took on the role of general contractor for her home while waiting for financial support from flood insurance. Her interactions alongside the women helping with the construction provided her with deep insights into the challenges their work gear presented for them. SeeHerWork was born shortly after.