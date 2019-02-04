Vegan Sensation “FullyRaw Kristina” shares tips on how food is medicine and key to a healthier lifestyle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON —Vegan Sensation and founder of "FullyRaw" Kristina Bucaram shares tips on how food is medicine and energizes your mind, body and spirit.

"FullyRaw Kristina" has an app, Youtube page and book to get you on the right path to a healthy journey.

Avocado Chocolate Mousse

The perfect treat for all chocolate and avocado lovers!

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1 cup cacao (chocolate)

10 large dates, pitted

1 large avocado

1 cup coconut water

1 tablespoon Sunwarrior Vanilla Protein Powder

1 pinch cinnamon

Steps

Directions:

Place all ingredients in the blender. Blend until it is completely smooth. Place it into a parfait cup of your choice and top with strawberries. Serve and enjoy!