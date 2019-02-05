At least 5 cases of measles have been confirmed in the Houston area, including Harris and Montgomery counties. Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter reports.
5 measles cases in Harris, Montgomery, Galveston counties
-
Jazmine Barnes shooting suspect appears in court as investigation into ‘mistaken identity’ case continues
-
Second suspect charged in Jazmine Barnes murder
-
Police: Ohio man wounds girlfriend, kills her 5-year-old son before taking own life
-
Former HCSO deputy fatally shot by son during domestic disturbance in Spring, officers say
-
Walden resident’s hologram Christmas display brings neighborhood some holiday magic
-
-
Texas police capture MMA fighter facing murder charges after he escaped custody
-
Suspect identified in shooting of teen outside Atascocita High School
-
Overcoming PTSD, tragedy through horse therapy at Trinity Reins Ranch
-
Suspect accused of killing 7-year-old girl in front of her family still at-large
-
Mom, boyfriend arrested after missing 6-year-old found in sealed attic of Missouri home
-
-
Woman accused of murdering husband waited days before calling 911
-
Acevedo, Turner address governor’s tweet regarding gang violence in Houston
-
Salvation Army volunteer accused of stealing wallet from customer