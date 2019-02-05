Scientists have discovered a mysterious repeating radio signal from deep space— these signals are known as fast radio bursts. Most of us believe life is out there, but...if aliens exist, are they our friends or foes?
If aliens exist, are they our friends or foes?
-
Mystery object that sped past Earth last year could be probe sent by aliens, Harvard researchers say
-
Kentucky governor on schools closing for extreme cold: ‘We’re getting soft’
-
Countdown to Mars: NASA sweating ‘seven minutes of terror’
-
News from Mars: A mile-deep ice crater and marsquakes
-
Plate or Pass! What’s your favorite, least favorite holiday foods?
-
-
Leaders from around the world react to George H.W. Bush’s death
-
Mother says 10-year-old who committed suicide was bullied over colostomy bag
-
‘’It’s a fun song’: Radio station plays controversial ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ for 2 hours straight
-
Scientists discover billions of tons of ‘zombie’ bacteria inhabits the ground beneath our feet
-
George H.W. Bush dead at 94
-
-
McDonald’s has a plan to reduce antibiotics in beef
-
Where’s Maggie? Houston Zoo Lights
-
Ring in the new year with margaritas and tamales at Alicia’s Mexican Grille