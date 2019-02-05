It's all about love, travel and coffee on this latest adventure! Maggie enjoys a nice chat over coffee with the author of "Passport Journeys," the writer's husband and several other couples.
Where’s Maggie? Talking romance with author of ‘Passports Journeys’
-
Where’s Maggie? Celebrating the Lunar New Year at Poitin
-
Where’s Maggie? Enjoying a Chinese-inspired luncheon at Mariposa inside Neiman Marcus
-
So many cookies! Maggie gets an inside look at the Girl Scouts Distribution Center in Houston
-
Where’s Maggie? Hanging out with the wildest football fans at Houston Zoo
-
Where’s Maggie? Kolache Shoppe opens new location in the Heights
-
-
Where’s Maggie? Meeting the amazing kids and critters of Hartsfield Elementary in Houston ISD
-
Where’s Maggie? Cookin’ up success with culinary students at Barbara Jordan Career Center
-
Where’s Maggie? Giving back in honor of MLK at Hope Farms in Sunnyside
-
Where’s Maggie? Celebrating 17th anniversary of Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston Tour
-
Where’s Maggie? Running with purpose alongside Team Living Water ahead of Chevron Houston Marathon
-
-
Where’s Maggie? She’s slurpin’ it up with Chef Kobayashi at Houston’s Ramen Tatsu-Ya
-
Where’s Maggie? It’s all about the fellas at The Boardroom Salon in Galleria area
-
Where’s Maggie? Getting Super Bowl ready at Jax Grill in Bellaire