Morning Dose explores the rich history of African-Americans in the Houston area in honor of Black History Month. Today, Texas Southern University History Professor Tomiko Meeks gives us insight into the establishment of Houston's historic Fourth Ward.
Black History Month: Do you know the history of Houston’s historic Fourth Ward?
-
Houstonians celebrate MLK during historic annual parades
-
Where’s Maggie? Celebrating 17th anniversary of Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston Tour
-
Severe weather causes two injuries from flight turbulence
-
Miss Texas Teen USA crowns first ever African-American queen in pageant’s over 35-year history
-
2 Detroit officers suspended after Snapchat video mocking woman
-
-
Financial tips, resources for federal workers facing record-breaking government shutdown
-
The most talked-about moments from a mostly somnolent SB LIII
-
AeroMexico offers discounts to Americans who have Mexican DNA
-
Pope Francis makes first papal visit to Arab Gulf state
-
New England Patriots win Super Bowl LIII for 6th title
-
-
-
In reversal, Texas board votes to teach students about Helen Keller, Hillary Clinton
-
The Saints weren’t even in the Super Bowl, but their fans still threw the biggest party