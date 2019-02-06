Local activists demand Houston Police Officers’ Union president be removed from office

Posted 9:07 AM, February 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:52AM, February 6, 2019

Local activists are protesting after comments made by the Houston Police Officers Union president in response to multiple officers being shot during a raid last week in southeast Houston. The group wants the president be fired. Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter reports from Downtown.