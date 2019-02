Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Morning Dose crew took a trip on the wild side Wednesday during a studio visit from a new friend with the Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition Wildlife Center. Executive Director Anja Machado and Outreach and Events Coordinator Victoria Hepburn tells us all about this gorgeous and calm Bullsnake that's 6 feet 5 inches long!

Click here to see how you can help save amazing creature like JJ.