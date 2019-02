Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Award-winning spoken word poet Outspoken Bean shares how he is bringing Houston together through poetry.

Outspoken Bean founded and coached Prairie View A&M University's first poetry slam team. During the team's first year, they won the title in their region and grabbed the 8th place ranking in the country at College Union Poetry Slam Invitational.

Outspoken Bean is hosting an event, "Pass It On," on Feb. 9th that will focus on art, music, poetry and more on an open genre stage.