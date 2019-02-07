Class Acts: Senior Setareh Bastani is helping other be successful in the classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Setareh Bastani moved to the United States from Iran when she was in third grade. She had to learn about a whole new culture and a new language.

Now, as a senior at Alief Hastings High School, she’s ranked at the top of her class and takes time to teach others on a daily basis.

It wasn’t that many years ago that speaking the English language was a challenge!

"First, when I came here I was like ‘I can’t do this,'" Bastani said. "Like it's English, I have to learn another language. I have to make new friends, but I did the best that I could.”

Her best has been exceptional so far. She’s in the top 10 percent of her class and spends hours each week volunteering at a nearby elementary school.

"She’s fun, she’s engaging and if the kids get out of line, she has no problem getting them on the right track as well,” Corey Brotherton said.

Those skills will certainly come in handy someday. Bastani wants to be a teacher after she graduates college. She says she wants to be the role model that her third grade teacher was for her.

"She was my first teacher in the United States, and she was the one that just inspired me because she was there for me and helped me get through some rough times,” Bastani said.

Bastani also has a part time job, is a member of student council, and plays a big role in the Future Educators Association at her school.

She knows she’ll face more challenges, but she’s knows she has what it takes.

“If you’re passionate about it, you can do anything,” Bastani said.

Bastani plans on going to college in Colorado. She’s still choosing between two schools. For now, she plans on coming back to the Lone Star State to be a teacher after she graduates.

Click here to nominate a 'Class Acts' student.