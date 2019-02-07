Home Technology Advisors with Media Systems Jaclyn and Donnie Boutwell share the difference between DIY and Home Automation.
Tech’s favorite couple talks about must-have gadgets for your home in 2019
-
Do you think $162,500 is fair pay for stay-at-home moms?
-
Large snake slithers into family’s home and into their shower
-
3 children dead after becoming trapped in chest freezer outside Florida home
-
Man caught on camera licking doorbell for hours at California home
-
What-A-HOUSE! If we were gingerbread people…this is the home we’d live in
-
-
Man allegedly held drug-fueled ‘death party’ for wife before she died
-
Elderly couple’s home now uninhabitable after son’s standoff with police
-
4-year-old who spent entire life in hospital goes home for Christmas
-
Google rocks it with ‘Home Alone’ commercial— what other classic films would you like to see back on screen?
-
Dog finds home after 525 days in shelter: ‘She has patiently waited’
-
-
Women accused of lacing recovery home manager’s mac and cheese with heroin
-
17-year-old was ‘purposefully set on fire and burned alive’ in 2017, Colorado sheriff says
-
This $1.3M home is yours with a winning essay and $19