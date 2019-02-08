Getting the best out of your bagel? It’s National Bagel Day with Einstein Bros. 

View this post on Instagram

🧐 Not sure if you heard...but it's NATIONAL BAGEL DAY! Woot! Woot! Don't miss out on your free bagel and spread TODAY (FEB. 9) at participating @einsteinbros ! You can't go wrong with a classic bagel breakfast 😊😊😊 Check out this beautiful spread of bagels and cream cheeses brought in by our new friend Ranya! YUM! . . . . . #nationalbagelday #bagels #bagelsandwich #einsteinbros #breakfastideas #breakfasttime☕️ #bagelandcreamcheese