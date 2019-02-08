Getting the best out of your bagel? It’s National Bagel Day with Einstein Bros. 

Posted 5:34 AM, February 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:36AM, February 11, 2019

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but that doesn't mean it has to be a bowl of oats to be nutritious! Einstein Bros. joins us in the Morning Dose studio with tips and tricks for getting the most protein out of a bagel-based breakfast. And just in time for National Bagel Day!

 

