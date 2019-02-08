Maggie’s Must-Haves: Perfect Valentine’s Day Gifts For Him and The Kids!

Posted 10:03 AM, February 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:08AM, February 20, 2019

Lifestyle expert Courtney Bustillos and morning dose's Maggie Flecknoe give you plenty of options for the special kid and man in your life for Valentine's Day.

La Scoota

Toucan

Gotcha Covered Notebooks

Ameribag

One Fresh Pillow

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.