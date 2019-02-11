We're quick to go to social media with a complainant— but when it comes to restaurants, a New York Times food critic says you'll get better results by going to the manager. But it begs the question...what's worth complaining about in a restaurant?
At what point do you complain at a restaurant?
-
California restaurant owner bans ‘Make America Great Again’ hats
-
Easy-to-make seafood recipes for Super Bowl
-
Should restaurants ban smartphone use?
-
Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet for Valentine’s Day
-
Which iconic spots do you wish would come back to Houston?
-
-
Video shows McDonald’s worker fight back after customer attacks her over straw, police say
-
Where’s Maggie? Getting Super Bowl ready at Jax Grill in Bellaire
-
Where’s Maggie? Enjoy the 7 regions of Mexican cuisine at Arnaldo Richard’s Picos Restaurant
-
Pull up, throw down! Enjoy food trucks, Ferris wheel and chill vibes at Houston’s newest beer garden
-
Which fast-food restaurants should come to Houston?
-
-
McDonald’s manager accused of raping 14-year-old in restaurant cooler
-
Taco Bell-obsessed viral star treated to 5th birthday party at her favorite restaurant
-
Where’s Maggie? Fuzzy’s Pizza owners share fondest memories of George H.W., Barbara Bush