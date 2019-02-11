HeartWarrior: Local 8-year-old shares her heart story in honor of Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Week

View this post on Instagram

It's Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Week! ❤ Thank you @houstonmomsblog co-owner Meagan Clanahan for bringing your adorable but STRONG daughter Quinn on TV to share her touching heart story! She's so brave and smart! If you'd like to support the #CHD community, there's a benefit race for @childrensheartfoundation and @haydensheartinc this Saturday at @nolabelbrewery in Katy! . . . . . #heartmonth #heartwarrior #chdawareness #chdwarrior #wearredday