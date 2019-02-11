#HeartWarrior: Local 8-year-old shares her heart story in honor of Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Week

Posted 5:47 AM, February 11, 2019, by

It's Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Week from now until Valentine's Day. Houston Moms Blog co-owner Meagan Clanahan brings her adorable but strong 8-year-old daughter Quinn onto Morning Dose for the child to share her unique heart story.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.