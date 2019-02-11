× Morning Dose Watch! Text! Win! Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. ELIGIBILITY: You must, at the time of entry, be 18 years of age or older and a permanent, legal U.S. resident or a U.S. citizen residing in the CW39 Houston viewing area, which is defined as the following counties: Austin, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Jackson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington, and Wharton. The Morning Dose Watch! Text! Win! Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is not open to employees of Sponsor or of its parents, affiliates, or subsidiaries or those employees’ immediate family members. Employees and their immediate family members of any of this Sweepstakes’ advertising or promotional agencies are also ineligible. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, “immediate family members” means grandparents, parents, siblings, spouse, children, and grandchildren (including stepchildren) and their spouses. Anyone who has won a prize from Sponsor since January 11, 2019 is not eligible. This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited and outside the eligibility area set forth above.

2. TO ENTER: Sweepstakes begins Monday, February 11, 2019 at or around 6:00 a.m. CT and runs weekdays through Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at or around 9:00 a.m. CT (“Sweepstakes Period”). To enter, watch Morning Dose on CW39 Houston (the “Show”) weekdays from 6-9 a.m. CT during the Sweepstakes Period. The word of the day (the “Word of the Day”) will be displayed on screen once during each hour of the Show—from 6-7 a.m. CT, from 7-8 a.m. CT, and from 8-9 a.m. CT. Entries with that day’s Word of the Day must be received by 9 a.m. CT on the day the Word of the Day is released.

a. Enter via Text-Message: Using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 39239 with the Word of the Day in the body of the message. Entrants must text the correct Word of the Day as displayed in that day’s Show. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. If you enter by text messaging, you must have a valid mobile telephone number and a text messaging two-way capable handset. Message and data rates may apply. Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. Text STOP to stop and HELP for help. If any dispute arises as to the identity of any text entrant, the entrant will be considered the authorized account holder. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on the cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct Word of the Day will be eligible.

b. Enter Online: Log onto CW39.com/category/contests and follow the Sweepstakes link(s) until reaching the entry page. A link to the free web method of entry will also be posted on Facebook.com/CW39Houston. Accurately complete the entry form, including the correct Word of the Day, your name, age, valid email address, and telephone or mobile phone number. Online entries containing attachments, or generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Online entrants must use their own name. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, and entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected if discovered by Sponsor. If any dispute arises as to the identity of any online entrant, the entrant will be considered the individual to whom the entry’s email address is assigned, as shown on the email service provider’s records. Only entries to the designated website and containing the correct Word of the Day will be eligible.

c. Restrictions: Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. By entering, entrants agree to be bound by and comply with these Official Rules. Limit one entry per person per Word of the Day. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical malfunctions or inability to transmit messages or entries. Sponsor reserves the right to delay the announcement of the Word of the Day if breaking news or other unanticipated events prevent the Word of the Day announcement from occurring as scheduled. If such changes occur, they will be posted on CW39.com.

3. WINNER SELECTION, VERIFICATION AND NOTIFICATION: After the Morning Dose broadcast during each weekday of the Sweepstakes Period, one winner will be randomly drawn from the eligible entries for that day’s Word of the Day. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries for each Word of the Day. Entries will not carry over from one Word of the Day drawing to the next. Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winner by telephone. Potential winner will be disqualified if: (a) potential winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (b) potential winner does not respond within 48 hours of initial notification attempt; (c) potential winner does not pick up prize within two business days of prize notification; (d) potential winner does not adhere to the Official Rules; and/or (e) potential winner does not sign and return any required documents or provide required information by deadlines set by Sponsor. If potential winner is disqualified, Sponsor may select an alternate winner by random drawing from remaining eligible entries for that Word of the Day, time permitting.

4. PRIZE & PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: There is one Grand Prize for each Word of the Day, and 13 total Grand Prizes during the Sweepstakes Period. Each Grand Prize is $1,039, which will be awarded in the form of Visa gift cards. Gift cards are subject to terms and conditions thereon and to all Visa policies. Prize is nontransferable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value. Unclaimed prize will be forfeited, and no alternate winner will be selected. Winner is responsible for all taxes on prize. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

5. CONDITIONS & RESTRICTIONS: Winner may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility and release of liability and, if so, must do so prior to receiving the prize. Winner also must show proof of eligibility (driver’s license, passport, voting card or similar government issued identification) and provide a completed W9 form at the time the prize is claimed. Within two business days after prize notification, winners must claim their prize at the KIAH-TV/CW39 Houston Studios located at 7700 Westpark Drive, Houston, Texas 77063 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and noon or between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. Entrants agree Sponsor has the sole right to decide all matters and disputes arising from this Sweepstakes and that its decision is final and binding. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree to allow use of their name, photograph, likeness and any information provided on the entry form, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television in connection with the Sweepstakes, including advertising, promotional or other purposes, by Sponsor and/or its affiliates, without additional compensation.

By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and their parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries and all of their officers, directors, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of prize or any portion thereof; (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to prize; and (c) to be bound by and comply with these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Sweepstakes itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

As a condition of entering, entrants agree: (a) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (b) all causes of action arising out of or related to this Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court in Harris County, Texas, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction; and (c) any and all claims, judgments, and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. This Sweepstakes will be governed and enforced pursuant to the law of the state of Texas, excluding choice of law provisions.

Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening, or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. Sponsor assumes no liability for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information; or (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of entries at any point in the operation of this Sweepstakes. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any of the entry or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.

5. TERMINATION: If for any reason, this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, it will award the prize for the day in progress by random drawing from among eligible, non-suspect entries received that day as of the termination, but it will not award prizes for subsequent days. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, it will post notice on the official Sweepstakes website and announce the termination during the Show and on the Sweepstakes website.

6. WINNERS LIST: For the winners list, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Winners List, Morning Dose Watch! Text! Win! Sweepstakes, KIAH-TV/CW39 Houston, 7700 Westpark Drive, Houston, TX 77063 by no later than April 30, 2019.

7. SPONSOR: KIAH-TV/CW39 Houston, 7700 Westpark Drive, Houston, TX 77063.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.