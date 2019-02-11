Dallas lawmakers are considering reinstating a juvenile curfew for residents under 18 years old— the teens will have to be inside between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. We asked for your thoughts on enforcing teen curfews, and this is what you said!
Should cities have a teen curfew?
-
‘Siri, I am going to shoot up a school.’ Teen arrested after disturbing query
-
Mother killed in crash with allegedly drunken teen driver in south Houston; 5 bar employees arrested
-
New study confirms vaping increasing dramatically among teens
-
Teen missing for nearly a year was kept as ‘sex slave’ in trailer, police say
-
Unnecessary roughness? Social media buzzing after HS wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks or forfeit match
-
-
‘Part of your soul disappears…’ Police officer issues memorable warning to speeding teenager
-
Teen pulls more than 50,000 golf balls from ocean near golf courses
-
16-year-old dies after falling from Royal Caribbean cruise ship
-
‘Mystery illness’ after family cruise leads to permanent blindness for Missouri teen
-
Superintendent charged with fraud for using own insurance to help ill student
-
-
Teacher who fed puppy to snapping turtle found not guilty of animal cruelty
-
Teen hospitalized with fractured skull was bullied at school, mom says
-
‘A big talker, but he wasn’t a gangster’: Family of murdered teen warns about social media personas