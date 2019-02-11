Should cities have a teen curfew?

Posted 5:55 AM, February 11, 2019, by

Dallas lawmakers are considering reinstating a juvenile curfew for residents under 18 years old— the teens will have to be inside between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. We asked for your thoughts on enforcing teen curfews, and this is what you said!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.