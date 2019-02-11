‘The Truth About Men’ author DeVon Franklin talks best-selling book, answers your love questions live 

It's time for a love read— if you can handle it! Hollywood producer and best-selling author DeVon Franklin joins us in the Morning Dose studio to discuss his must-read book, "The Truth About Men," which reveals the truth about males habits both women and men should know about.
Next, Franklin answers our viewers most pressing romantic questions live on air.
View this post on Instagram
It’s almost time for a read— if you can handle it! “The Truth About Men” best-selling author and producer @devonfranklin in the studio talking about his must-read book and answering your love questions live on air! 📺 Tune into Morning Dose at 7:45 a.m. . . . . . #loveadvice #relationshipgoals #marriedgoals #singlegoals #datingadvice #single #married #itscomplicated #thetruthaboutmen