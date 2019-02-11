We're doing it for the 'gram this AM! Maggie's latest adventure takes her to the AFAMExperience, an interactive art pop-up selfie studio for a Black History Month celebration unlike any other.
Where’s Maggie? AFAMExperience in honor of Black History Month
-
Where’s Maggie? Enjoying a Chinese-inspired luncheon at Mariposa inside Neiman Marcus
-
Where’s Maggie? Finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift at Deutsch Houston
-
Where’s Maggie? Delivering Valentine’s donuts with Cupid in the Hurts Donut truck
-
Where’s Maggie? Hanging out with the wildest football fans at Houston Zoo
-
Where’s Maggie? She’s slurpin’ it up with Chef Kobayashi at Houston’s Ramen Tatsu-Ya
-
-
Where’s Maggie? Cookin’ up success with culinary students at Barbara Jordan Career Center
-
Where’s Maggie? Celebrating 17th anniversary of Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston Tour
-
Where’s Maggie? Running with purpose alongside Team Living Water ahead of Chevron Houston Marathon
-
Where’s Maggie? It’s all about the fellas at The Boardroom Salon in Galleria area
-
Where’s Maggie? Getting Super Bowl ready at Jax Grill in Bellaire
-
-
Where’s Maggie? ‘Lonely Hearts Mix and Mingle’ preview at The Union Kitchen
-
Where’s Maggie? Finding chocolate gifts at Cacoa and Cardamom your Valentine’s will fall in love
-
Where’s Maggie? Ballin’ with the Harlem Globetrotters at Tilman Fertitta Center