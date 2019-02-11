Where’s Maggie? AFAMExperience in honor of Black History Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're doing it for the 'gram this AM! Maggie's latest adventure takes her to the AFAMExperience, an interactive art pop-up selfie studio for a Black History Month celebration unlike any other.

🤳 Do it for the GRAM! TODAY @maggiesworld is at an interactive selfie pop-up studio dedicated ENTIRELY to #BlackHistoryMonth! 📺Tune in to check out the #AFAMExperience! pic.twitter.com/gD9ne7yZxp — CW39Houston (@CW39Houston) February 8, 2019