Where’s Maggie? ‘Lonely Hearts Mix and Mingle’ preview at The Union Kitchen

If you're not looking to be all 'lovey dovey' this Valentine's Day, Maggie's got a happy hour that is sure to help you mix things up. She heads over to The Union Kitchen for a private preview of the restaurant's upcoming Lonely Hearts Mix and Mingle event for Valentine's Day.
View this post on Instagram
🥰 Roses are red. Violets are blue. If you hate Valentine’s Day— boy, does Maggie have the best event for you! 💋💋💋 Nothing but heartbreakers this AM at Union Kitchen on Washington Avenue. 📺Tune in to see what happens! @theunionkitchenhou . . . . . #valentinesday #valentines #thankunext #sorrynotsorry #single #romance #heartbreakers #myex