Where’s Maggie? ‘Lonely Hearts Mix and Mingle’ preview at The Union Kitchen

If you're not looking to be all 'lovey dovey' this Valentine's Day, Maggie's got a happy hour that is sure to help you mix things up. She heads over to The Union Kitchen for a private preview of the restaurant's upcoming Lonely Hearts Mix and Mingle event for Valentine's Day.

