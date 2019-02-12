Switch2Pure founder shares tips for keeping your skin fresh and new this ‘Galentine’s Day’

Posted 11:23 AM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40AM, February 12, 2019

Having a night out with the girls? Founder of Switch2Pure Estela Cockrell shares tips on how ladies could look their best for Galentine's Day.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.