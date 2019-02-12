Illinois firefighter with down syndrome quits department over bullying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDOVAL, Ill. - An Illinois volunteer firefighter with down syndrome says he quit the department because he was bullied.

33-year-old Jason Eagan became a volunteer firefighter in Sandoval in 2016. There was debate when he first applied, but he passed the physical test and completed all the paperwork so the fire department could not refuse him.

Eagan's sister Kristin Sian wrote on her Facebook account Thursday that Eagan quit due to harassment. She says that several firefighters allegedly made fun of Eagan, calling him names and removing him from the emergency paging system.

His family is contacting attorneys and disability advocates. They want the individuals who harassed Eagan to be held responsible.