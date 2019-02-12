Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet for Valentine’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Looking for a special way to say “I love you” this Valentine’s Day? Well, Olive Garden has the perfect bouquet for your breadstick-loving sweetheart.

The company is selling breadstick bouquets to make your Valentine’s Day a bit more savory.

Sounds like a sign to us! ✨ See you soon? pic.twitter.com/KBemgN1pJD — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) February 9, 2019

The bouquet isn’t actually a menu item, but to create one you just order breadsticks to-go from your local Olive Garden and then wrap them up in a special bouquet paper that you print out on your own.

There are six different messages available for your bouquet from the simply romantic “My love for you is never ending,” to the pasta-themed “We belong together like spaghetti and meatballs.”

You can look at all the sayings and download the bouquet wrapping papers, courtesy of the restaurant chain, here.

And, for lovebirds hoping to have a full on Italian Valentine’s meal, the restaurant is offering special Valentine’s Day To-Go Dinner for Two. The meal includes breadsticks, soup or salad, your choice of dipping sauce, one shareable entree and one shareable dessert. The deal starts at $35.99 and is available until Feb. 14. Learn more about it, here.