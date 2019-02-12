Tiger found at vacant house in southeast Houston heading to sanctuary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The tiger that was found in a vacant southeast Houston house on Monday is heading to a safe, new home.

Lara Cottingham with the City of Houston says since the tiger was discovered, she has received several calls from organizations who want provide the tiger a safe place to live.

Officials responded to the house after receiving an anonymous tip Monday. The exotic creature spent the night at the BARC Animal Shelter and will be taken to a sanctuary somewhere in Texas for proper care. City officials have not yet released the name of the sanctuary where the tiger is going due to the ongoing investigation.

The tiger was reportedly well-fed when it was found. The sanctuary who is taking the tiger in will preform a full medical evaluation and is expected to release more information on it's condition.