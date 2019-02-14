Chocolate-dipped strawberries for Valentine’s Day with Red Desert Dive

Posted 5:17 PM, February 14, 2019, by

Something we can sink our sweet tooth into this Valentine's Day: chocolate dipped strawberries! Or should we say dive? Red Desert Dive Jessica Lusk joins us in the Morning Dose studio with tips and tricks for creating the gorgeous— but of course, delicious — strawberries. Plus, our hearts are pattering as Sharron and Shannon race the clock in a competition to see who can make the dip and drizzle the most strawberries in 60 seconds.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.