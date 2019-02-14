Chocolate-dipped strawberries for Valentine’s Day with Red Desert Dive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Something we can sink our sweet tooth into this Valentine's Day: chocolate dipped strawberries! Or should we say dive? Red Desert Dive Jessica Lusk joins us in the Morning Dose studio with tips and tricks for creating the gorgeous— but of course, delicious — strawberries. Plus, our hearts are pattering as Sharron and Shannon race the clock in a competition to see who can make the dip and drizzle the most strawberries in 60 seconds.