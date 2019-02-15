Food Truck Friday: Churrasco Food Truck brings authentic Brazilian cuisine to you 

Posted 2:30 PM, February 15, 2019, by

Our latest Food Truck Friday takes us to South America for a Brazilian cuisine! Churrasco Food Truck and Catering pulls into the CW39 Houston parking lot, bringing in authentic paella, mouthwatering meat sandwiches and more.

