Meet the local women leading a full-force effort to help those in need in Venezuela 

Posted 2:37 PM, February 15, 2019, by

The recent crisis in Venezuela has prompted  many to take action. Morning Dose sits with a local woman who started out sending a few boxes with supplies and now runs a full effort operation to help those in need in Venezuela. Rina Browning tells us how we can help, too.

