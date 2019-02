Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Valentine's day may be for couple's, but one radio show helped singles find that special someone a mile away.

The Rod Ryan Show hosted its annual 'Mile of Meat' event Thursday, during which 20 single men held up signs with their numbers and personality traits in hopes of finding their special lady. The day ended with a 'Getting to Know You' party, giving the potential couples time to play games and maybe spark a relationship.