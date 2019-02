Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local woman rescued from an air vent Friday morning claims she has no idea how she got there.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the a home at Parker and Aldine Westfield about 4 a.m. Investigators said it's possible the woman is homeless, and they believe she entered the vent from the roof of the vacant building.

She sustained non-life threatening injuries to her leg and was taken to the hospital, firefighters said.