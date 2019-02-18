Good or bad idea? Texas lawmakers pushing for longer school year

Texas lawmakers in Austin are talking about extending the academic school year by at least a month.

Some in the legislature are drafting an education bill that will change how the state funds schools— it includes allowing districts to add at least 30 days to the school year. While some officials support the idea, claiming it would give teachers more time to help students who struggle academically, the plan could also mean no summer school since regular classes will be still be in session.

