Houston voted worst city for NFL fans— say what?!

Houston, we don't have a problem...but we've clearly got haters!

Over the weekend, Fox Sports: NFL tweeted out a graphic of the worst cities to live in for professional football fans.

So confused about how Houston ended up as #1 on this list 🤔 https://t.co/vZPaxpLwZh — Hannah Trippett (@Hannah_Trippett) February 18, 2019

Houston was followed on the list by Jacksonville, Nashville, Cleveland — and apparently the best of the worse — Tampa.

The network dropped this list without any explanation of why the cities were choose. Of course, we do understand four out of the five cities selected.

Sorry but the Texans have J J WATT that in its self should keep them off this list @JJWatt — Joanne Shearer (@65shearenergy) February 18, 2019

Houston is a top 5 football city foh, this list is based off of nothing — Caleb (@HTX34_) February 18, 2019

Some commentators noted the Texans are forever stuck in the Cowboys shadow (...as if!) We believe Houston has a lot to boast about between just being an amazing Super Bowl city and we've got JJ Watt— you can fill in the rest!

Houston, the worst city for football fans? Hmmmmmm: not!