Houston voted worst city for NFL fans— say what?!

Houston, we don't have a problem...but we've clearly got haters!
Over the weekend, Fox Sports: NFL tweeted out a graphic of the worst cities to live in for professional football fans.
Houston was followed on the list by Jacksonville, Nashville, Cleveland — and apparently the best of the worse — Tampa.
The network dropped this list without any explanation of why the cities were choose. Of course, we do understand four out of the five cities selected.
Some commentators noted the Texans are forever stuck in the Cowboys shadow (...as if!) We believe Houston has a lot to boast about between just being an amazing Super Bowl city and we've got JJ Watt— you can fill in the rest!
Houston, the worst city for football fans? Hmmmmmm: not!