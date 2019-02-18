Missouri City mayor makes history as first African-American and woman inducted into office

Posted 7:23 AM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:24AM, February 18, 2019

Missouri City officially made history over the weekend after inducting the area's first African-American and woman as mayor

Mayor Yolanda Ford was sworn into office by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner during a ceremony at Marshall High School on Sunday. Prior to her nomination, Ford served as the city's mayor pro-tem.

Ford's vision for her term is "unifying the community through leadership— an era of new vision and direction.

"Honored to administer [Ford's] oath," Turner said in a tweet. "Tonight's ceremony highlighted the city's rich diversity and featured music, dance, and much more."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.