Missouri City mayor makes history as first African-American and woman inducted into office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Missouri City officially made history over the weekend after inducting the area's first African-American and woman as mayor

Mayor Yolanda Ford was sworn into office by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner during a ceremony at Marshall High School on Sunday. Prior to her nomination, Ford served as the city's mayor pro-tem.

Ford's vision for her term is "unifying the community through leadership— an era of new vision and direction.

"Honored to administer [Ford's] oath," Turner said in a tweet. "Tonight's ceremony highlighted the city's rich diversity and featured music, dance, and much more."