Where’s Maggie? Game on at Westside High School as upperclassmen compete in President’s Day trivia contest

Posted 7:26 AM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:37AM, February 18, 2019

It's time to get schooled— in history that is! Maggie heads to Houston ISD's Westside High School for a presidential trivia game on the great leaders who founded our country. It's time White versus Blue as she's joined by two special student 'game show' hosts as the seniors and juniors are tested on their knowledge of U.S. trivia.

