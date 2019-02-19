At what age should parents cut off their children financially?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The rich are getting richer, the poor are getting poorer— and the kids are getting older? It's not uncommon in today's world for young adults to live co-dependently on their parents. Some folks are still paying their adult children's phone bills and many young adults are taking advantage of their parent's auto and health insurance.

It all begs the question: at what age should parents cut of their kids financially?

It’s never too late to join the discussion! Follow us on Facebook to be in the know on future Deep Dive topics.